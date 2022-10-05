The Splash Zone 10/5/22: How Will Teddy Bridgewater Perform As The Dolphins Starter?

With Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and possibly longer, the Miami Dolphins will have to turn to Teddy Bridgewater to operate the offense. The Dolphins signed Bridgewater over the offseason to serve as Tua’s backup and it’s his time now. Bridgewater has had some success in the league and should be fine to have in the lineup with a softer schedule coming up for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins Recent History With Backup QBs Forced Into Action - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 game against the New York Jets

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel beloved to most criticized coach in NFL over Tua Tagovailoa concussion | Opinion

Not only was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel living that dream, but things could not have started better with Miami winning its first three games.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Bridgewater variations that create mystery about what to expect. Dolphins opine on Teddy

Lots of chatter on Teddy Bridgewater, who will start for the Dolphins at the Jets on Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa heals from a concussion.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Final NFL Week 4 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers' impressive Monday night showing was double bad news for the Miami Dolphins, plus observations on upcoming opponents New York, Pittsburgh and Detroit

Miami Dolphins Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins naturally dropped in the NFL power rankings after their loss against Cincinnati, but they still remain among the top half-dozen teams

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/4/22: Have The Dolphins Met Your Expectations? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — Phinsider Radio: A Miami Dolphins Podcast - The Phinsider

A brand NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, is available NOW! #FinsUp

Tua injury update: Dolphins quarterback meets with NFL, NFLPA - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to meet with the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the union’s investigation into the handling of the concussion protocol....

How will the Dolphins’ offense change after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury? - The Phinsider

We jump into the film to see how Tua Tagovailoa did against the Cincinnati Bengals and how the offense will change without him.