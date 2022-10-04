The Splash Zone 10/4/22: Have The Dolphins Met Your Expectations?

After four weeks of football, the Miami Dolphins have a record of 3-1. Predictions were all over the place when analyst were talking about this Dolphins squad. Some had them as a playoff team, while others had them as a middle-lower team. After the first four games, I think most would agree the Dolphins have far exceeded their expectations so far. The schedule is a little easier this month and backup is on the way as Byron Jones should be coming off the PUP list.

Poll: Has the Dolphins’ 3-1 start exceeded, matched or fallen short of your expectations?

Through four games, the Dolphins are 3-1 and atop the standings in the AFC. However, the team lost its first game last Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion. No timetable has been given for his return.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be on the field in Week Five.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Dolphins players address Tagovailoa situation, his health and expected change in protocol

Miami Dolphins players expressed relief about Tua Tagovailoa’s health after interacting with him in recent days, in the wake of the quarterback being carted off with a concussion during Thursday’s game in Cincinnati.

