The Splash Zone 10/31/22: Dolphins defeat Lions 31 - 27

The Miami Dolphins went on the road yesterday to take down the Detroit Lions 31 - 27. The game did not start pretty for the Dolphins defense as the Lions offense was moving the ball with ease. Thankfully the defense got it together after halftime and didn’t allow the Lions to score another point the rest of the game.

The Dolphins offense was firing on all cylinders as both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had monster games. Both receivers had over 100 yards receiving with Waddle scoring two touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa looked a tad rusty last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback appears to be back in form as he threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins will be on the road again next Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears.

Miami Dolphins Overcome Early Deficit to Win at Detroit - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins rallied from two 14-point deficits to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field

Dolphins at Lions

Miami Dolphins-Detroit Lions: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field

CBS4's Steve Goldstein on the Dolphins wild win in Detroit - CBS Miami

Trying to get back to two games above .500 the Dolphins played another wild road game in Detroit.

Miami Dolphins-Detroit Lions Week 8 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field

Dolphins win offensive shootout against Detroit, 31-27, on the road

The Miami Dolphins offense rediscovered its rhythm on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, totaling 476 yards in a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions for their second win in a row.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Midway Through 2022, Tyreek Hill Is MVP of the Miami Dolphins -- and Perhaps the Whole League

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could potentially break the NFL record for catches and receiving yards in a season. So why isn't he in the MVP race?

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle shine again | Miami Herald

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle once again had big games and are paving the way to land in Miami Dolphins and NFL record books.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins defense responds from ‘jabs to the chin’ against Lions with big second half

The Miami Dolphins’ offense did its job all day Sunday. That was key in the team erasing its 10-point halftime deficit and rallying to beat the Detroit Lions 31-27 at Ford Field.

