The Splash Zone 10/30/22: Dolphins/Lions, Week 8 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to get their second straight win when they take on the Detroit Lions today for their week 8 showdown. The Lions may be a one win team, but that doesn’t mean the Dolphins should take them lightly. Actually, you should never underestimate your opponent. The Dolphins have a very beat up secondary and the Lions have shown that they can put up plenty of points. We should expect the Dolphins offense to be able to keep up with the Lions if they want to get into a shootout. But it will be up to the defense to create some turnovers again, like they did last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami Dolphins-Detroit Lions Complete Week 8 Preview and Prediction

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Detroit game at Ford Field

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Detroit game at Ford Field

Miami Dolphins-Detroit Lions Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday

Dolphins rule out Cracraft with injury. McKinley, Sanders elevated from practice squad

The Dolphins ruled out wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday’s road game against the Detroit Lions because of a neck injury. The team also elevated rookie safety Verone McKinley III and rookie wideout Braylon Sanders from the practice squad for the game.

‘Speed demon’ Raheem Mostert is catching the wave in Miami Dolphins revamped offense

One year after a knee injury ended his 2021 season after two carries, Raheem Mostert has not only returned to the field but assumed the role of lead running back for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell is a big man with quiet demeanor

Shell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 19 following the ankle injury to Austin Jackson in week one and saw his first action in loss to the Jets.

Fins up! Here's how Dolphins turn ordinary elevator doors into a victory celebration

If it's Victory Monday, the Dolphins are celebrating with an image on the elevator doors at the stadium. Players and fans look forward to next honoree.

Miami Dolphins News 10/29/22: Previewing Dolphins/Lions Week 8 Matchup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Ja’Marr Chase injury could impact Miami Dolphins, AFC playoff picture - The Phinsider

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is headed to injured reserve with a hip injury. The Bengals’ loss could impact the AFC playoff picture.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn shares gameplan for facing Miami’s speedy receivers: Don’t let the ball go over our head - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in yards per attempt.

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions preview: Streaming options, TV coverage, odds, more - The Phinsider

After a Week 7 win on Sunday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins head out on the road in Week 8 to visit the Detroit Lions. We take a closer look at the matchup.

Detriot’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift are all on track to play against Miami - The Phinsider

The Lions are getting healthy after recent struggles on offense

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions preview: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and a developing team in Detroit - The Phinsider

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a meeting with the Detroit Lions, we talk Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson with Pride of Detroit.