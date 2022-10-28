The Splash Zone 10/28/22: Should Dolphins make a trade before the deadline?

The Miami Dolphins have a health issue in their secondary as they are pretty banged up. Byron Jones still hasn’t been taken off the PUP List and no one is quite sure when he will be ready to go. With the injuries piling up, it would make sense for the team to think of trading for some defensive back help. Or perhaps they could bolster their team somewhere else, like adding some depth to the offensive line.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Making the case for and against three Miami Dolphins trade deadline moves
The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 1 and multiple high-profile players have already swapped teams this season, from running back Christian McCaffrey to pass rusher Robert Quinn.
Dolphins Coaching Staff
Dolphins assistants talk returns, Detroit offense and more. Plus injury report
The Miami Dolphins’ average yards per punt return ranks last in the NFL.
Dolphins Wide Receivers
Cedrick Wilson looking to get more involved in Dolphins offense after slow start
Wilson suffered a rib injury against the Ravens in Week 2, leading to Trent Sherfield taking over the Dolphins' third receiver role.
Dolphins Offensive Line
Miami Dolphins T Terron Armstead Making Huge Difference for Offense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead picked up where he left off when he returned to the lineup against Pittsburgh
Dolphins Defensive Line
Indefatigable, chiseled and unrelenting, Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips shares his secrets
Miami Dolphins coaches and players marvel at how Jaelan Phillips has not only power and speed but also a fierce relentlessness. Here's how he does it.
Dolphins Linebackers
Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel Deserves Bigger Role on Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been coming on strong after missing time because of his appendectomy
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 10/27/22: Dolphins offense working on timing - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
Miami Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips is starting to heat up when the team needs it most - The Phinsider
Jaelan Phillips had a big day on Sunday, recording eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s a look at what he said during Thursday’s press conference + FILM! #FinsUp
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football bets, winners, picks - The Phinsider
Our expert picks for the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore should be on Miami’s radar with the trade deadline approaching - The Phinsider
The 2019 defensive player of the year would help solidify the secondary.
Loading comments...