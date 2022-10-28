The Splash Zone 10/28/22: Should Dolphins make a trade before the deadline?

The Miami Dolphins have a health issue in their secondary as they are pretty banged up. Byron Jones still hasn’t been taken off the PUP List and no one is quite sure when he will be ready to go. With the injuries piling up, it would make sense for the team to think of trading for some defensive back help. Or perhaps they could bolster their team somewhere else, like adding some depth to the offensive line.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Making the case for and against three Miami Dolphins trade deadline moves

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 1 and multiple high-profile players have already swapped teams this season, from running back Christian McCaffrey to pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins assistants talk returns, Detroit offense and more. Plus injury report

The Miami Dolphins’ average yards per punt return ranks last in the NFL.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Cedrick Wilson looking to get more involved in Dolphins offense after slow start

Wilson suffered a rib injury against the Ravens in Week 2, leading to Trent Sherfield taking over the Dolphins' third receiver role.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins T Terron Armstead Making Huge Difference for Offense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead picked up where he left off when he returned to the lineup against Pittsburgh

Dolphins Defensive Line

Indefatigable, chiseled and unrelenting, Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips shares his secrets

Miami Dolphins coaches and players marvel at how Jaelan Phillips has not only power and speed but also a fierce relentlessness. Here's how he does it.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel Deserves Bigger Role on Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been coming on strong after missing time because of his appendectomy

