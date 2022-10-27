The Splash Zone 10/27/22: Dolphins offense working on timing

The Miami Dolphins first offensive drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was a thing of beauty. Tua Tagovailoa was completing passes left and right but that all changed as the game went on. The Steelers made adjustments on defense and Tua seemed off on a handful of throws. He wasn’t hitting his receivers in stride or made some questionable throws. We could probably chalk that up to him being out for the past three weeks as he recovered from his concussion. Tua knows it was an issue on Sunday and hopefully gets these issues fixed when the team takes on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Dolphins look to improve timing after Tua Tagovailoa's return

Coach Mike McDaniel doesn't expect any problems to linger as the Dolphins head to Detroit for Week 8.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel October 26 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday

Dolphins starting OTs Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson absent from practice

Dolphins starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson were absent from the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media.

Dolphins' Brandon Jones out for season with ACL injury

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones was placed on injured reserve with a left ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

As trade deadline looms, here's what Wilson says. And an interesting McDaniel comparison

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:

Miami Dolphins News 10/26/22: Dolphins Make Several Roster Moves

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers Film Review: Offensive Line and Defense Step Up

Interior offensive line had their best game of the season and the defense shines in Pittsburgh

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones out for the year with ACL injury

The Miami Dolphins placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon. One day later, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed it was an ACL injury, and the playmaking safety would be out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season

Should Dolphins fans be worried?