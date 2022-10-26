The Splash Zone 10/26/22: Dolphins Make Several Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves yesterday which began with safety Brandon Jones being placed on injured reserve. Jones suffered a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and Mike McDaniel is not sure when/if Jones will be back this season. The loss of Jones is a big blow to an already depleted secondary. The Dolphins have several injuries in the secondary and it will be hard to replace Jones’ blitzing prowess.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins sign DB Jamal Perry, WR Calvin Jackson to practice squad

The Dolphins have signed defensive back Jamal Perry and wide receiver Calvin Jackson to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and also placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins film study: Inside the three takeaways that helped end Miami’s losing streak

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t like to speak in absolutes. However, when doing the postmortem report of his team’s Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he had an easy statistic to identify for the defeat: three turnovers by the offense and zero takeaways from the defense.

Dolphins 2022 Season

The Dolphins offensive lineman and linebacker who are blossoming. And what Csonka noticed

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

Final NFL Week 7 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Chicago Bears don't look like a cakewalk anymore, plus observations on upcoming Dolphins opponents Cleveland, San Francisco and Detroit, and more

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/25/22: Noah Igbinoghene’s Big Moment - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Seven | Who would have seen this coming? - The Phinsider

Pressed into action, Noah Igbinoghene delivers Miami’s signature play during week seven’s win.

Miami Dolphins stock up/stock down: Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers victory, final score, reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football last night. We take a look at who saw their stock rise and who saw it fall during the game.

NFL Power Rakings 2022 Week 8: BIlls back to pacing the league - The Phinsider

After a week off last week, our NFL Power Rankings are back with the Buffalo Bills using their bye week to jump back into the top spot for the league.

Tua Takes Down Pittsburgh | Week 7 Film Analysis - The Phinsider

Tua and the Dolphins hold on to win against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins Week 7 review: 5 Things I Think I Think - The Phinsider

Oh how the turn tables

Tua Takes Down Pittsburgh | Week 7 Film Analysis - The Phinsider

Tua and the Dolphins hold on to win against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins sign wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad - The Phinsider

Perry has started seven games for the Dolphins