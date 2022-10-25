The Splash Zone 10/25/22: Noah Igbinoghene’s Big Moment

It wasn’t pretty, but the Miami Dolphins managed to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The victory was sealed by Noah Igbinoghene, when he intercepted Kenny Pickett with 18 seconds left in the game. The Dolphins have been plagued by injuries in the secondary and Byron Jones is still on the PUP list. Players have had to step up and that is what Igbinoghene has done the past two games. Igbinoghene has been a punching bag for criticism but it was great to see him have that big moment on Sunday night.

Oft-maligned Noah Igbinoghene seals Dolphins' win with 1st interception: 'A dream come true'

Igbinoghene made his first pro interception more than two years since his first-round selection and 1,450 days since the last of his career.

Steelers at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins’ Familiar Formula Good Enough To Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers – But Not Many Others

An outstanding defensive performance was all the Miami Dolphins needed to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. But more will be needed from the offense going forward.

Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7 Complete Observations

Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 Sunday night victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 7 Snap Count Observations

Noah Igbinoghene, Jaelan Phillips and Clayton Fejedelem were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Pittsburgh

Dolphins must fix this key area where they’re below average and barely better than in ’21

If NFL offenses were measured only by yards and number of chunk plays, the Dolphins would be considered among the league’s best statistically this season.

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 7 vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2022

Dolphins defense holds off a late Steelers rally to improve to 4-3

Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out

The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game slide when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plows into Steelers defenders: 'I'm sorry. I needed that'

Mike McDaniel on Tua running into contact: 'I'm never going to totally encourage that, at all. I'm probably going to advise him to slide every time.'

Dolphins Running Backs

Raheem Mostert offers signs of hope for Miami Dolphins' running attack

Raheem Mostert's 4.9 average helps the Dolphins incorporate their rushing attack in the victory over the Steelers.

Dolphins Secondary

As DBs Injuries Pile Up, Miami Dolphins Should Seriously Explore a Trade Before Deadline

With Brandon Jones headed to IR, the Miami Dolphins are running out of bodies in the defensive backfield. Is a trade likely? It should be.

Jevon Holland, Verone McKinley III together in Miami Dolphins secondary

McKinley entered the game when starting safety Brandon Jones went down with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Game Summary:

Brandon Jones injury: Miami Dolphins expected to place safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced earlier today that the team would be placing safety Brandon Jones on Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

Cornerback Byron Jones not is not ready return to practice for the Dolphins

Jones has been sidelined since March.