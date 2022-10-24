The Splash Zone 10/24/22: Dolphins defeat Steelers on Sunday Night Football

It looked like the Miami Dolphins were going to run away with this game after the first quarter, but the Pittsburgh Steelers made the necessary adjustments to make this a very close football game. The Dolphins came away with the victory in Tua Tagovailoa’s return and the unlikely hero was Noah Igbinoghene with his game sealing interception at the end of the game. The Dolphins offense looked great in the first quarter, but cooled off after the first quarter. The defense wasn’t spectacular, but managed to come away with three turnovers. The Dolphins finally got a win after losing their last three and will be traveling to take on the Detroit Lions next week.

