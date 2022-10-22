The Splash Zone 10/22/22: Previewing Steelers/Dolphins week 7 matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night showdown. There are plenty of storylines heading into this game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back under center for the Dolphins, Stephen Ross’s suspension is over, and Brian Flores makes his return to Miami as part of the Steelers coaching staff. The Dolphins are looking to avoid losing four straight while the Steelers are looking to get back on track with a second straight win.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night

Steelers at Dolphins

NBC with unique plan for its fourth Dolphins game in 17 years. And final injury report

The Dolphins’ NBC game this weekend is a big deal, not only because the Sunday night games are considered the NFL’s marquee package, but also because the Dolphins have been featured so infrequently over the years, a byproduct of making just one playoff appearance in the past 13 years.

‘The perfect story’: Brian Flores returns in a Dolphins’ prime-time game full of subplots

By kickoff Sunday evening, the only thing of importance will be a Dolphins team trying to end a losing skid against a Pittsburgh Steelers squad in the midst of somewhat of a rebuild.

Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers Final Week 7 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah are among nine Miami Dolphins players listed as questionable for the Sunday night game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what’s been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses slew of injuries. And Flores addresses return

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the status of several players won’t be determined until Sunday, hours before kickoff against visiting Pittsburgh (8:20 p.m., NBC).

Dolphins Quarterbacks

What to know as Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa makes his return

It's been over three weeks since a concussion halted Tagovailoa's season, but he's set to play Sunday night against the Steelers. Here's what we know heading into his return.

Dolphins Offensive Line

How likely is it Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead plays Sunday?

The Miami Dolphins need left tackle Terron Armstead in the lineup. He wants to play but will have to manage extreme toe pain.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene wants to prove he's not a first-round bust

Defensive backs coach Sam Madison is working with the former Auburn player who has struggled to live up to his billing as an NFL first-rounder.

1972 Dolphins

Shula’s Legacy With Miami Dolphins Stretches Beyond Perfect Season and Football – NBC 6 South Florida

There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.”

