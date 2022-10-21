The Splash Zone 10/21/22: Dolphins looking to end losing streak

The Miami Dolphins are currently on a three game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. There are multiple reasons as to why they have lost these past couple of games but one of those issues should be solved on Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Dolphins starter after missing the past two games with a concussion. The Dolphins have a very soft schedule coming up and if Tua can avoid more injuries, the hope is more victories start rolling in.

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their slide when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night

The Dolphins surprise at receiver and the thinking behind it. And coaches weigh in on issues

Trent Sherfield didn’t have the second-day draft status of Lynn Bowden Jr., or the fourth-round draft status of training camp sensation Erik Ezukanma, or the $22 million contract of Cedrick Wilson Jr., or the 27 career touchdown receptions like Mohammad Sanu or even the seven touchdown receptions that highlight Preston Williams’ NFL resume.

Dolphins’ Armstead updates situation with his toe. And Gesicki addresses ESPN trade report

For the first time in more than a month, Terron Armstead was back on the Dolphins’ practice field Thursday.

Dolphins counting on more players to step up as injuries strike cornerback position again

As injuries have tested the depth of various position groups, Dolphins players have often uttered a “next man up” mantra.

McDaniel not happy with Dolphins' special teams: 'Results haven’t been where we want them'

The image of Thomas Morstead's punt from the end zone smacking the backside of Trent Sheffield in the Buffalo game has a place on the blooper reel.

