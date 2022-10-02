The Splash Zone 10/2/22: Consultant Who Cleared Tua Tagovailoa To Play, Fired

Yesterday, the NFL Player’s Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to play after showing signs of a concussion last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Tua took a hit and lost his footing as he got up and moved around, which is one of the signs of head trauma. Tua was evaluated and passed the concussion protocol because it was believed that the symptoms were from a back injury. The NFLPA found that the consultant made several mistakes not just on Sunday, but during the days leading up to Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Ramifications Of NFLPA's Decision To Fire Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa For Concussion

The doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa of a concussion has been fired by the NFLPA, further escalating an already explosive situation.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How The Dolphins Managed To Put Together One Of The Best Receiver Duos Of All-Time

As we enter Week 4 of the NFL season, there have been plenty of storylines and takes on a team-to-team basis. League-wide however, there is one offensive trend that stands out against the rest: the Dolphins’ passing game.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/1/22: Updates On Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Four; a cheetah is king of the jungle - The Phinsider

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins are 3-1 to start the season. If you had asked before the beginning of the year, considering the tough slate Miami had...

NFL Week 4 schedule: Miami Dolphins fan rooting guide - The Phinsider

It is way too early in the season to actually be considering the playoff picture and how we as Miami Dolphins fans need to be rooting for the weekend. However, the Dolphins have already played for...

Dolphins fan confidence nears unanimous mark; Majority of fans see AFC East title possibility - The Phinsider

Ahead of Thursday’s game, we asked Miami Dolphins fans for their confidence level in the team. It was almost unanimous.