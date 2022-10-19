The Splash Zone 10/19/22: Noah Igbinoghene steps up against Vikings

The Miami Dolphins have been plagued by an injury bug this season and the team took another big hit on Sunday when they lost Nik Needham for the season with a torn Achilles. Kader Kohou, a promising undrafted free agent, was inactive against the Minnesota Vikings and Keion Crossen had to leave the game with a knee injury. This meant Noah Igbinoghene had to step in and it left fans nervous. Igbinoghene has been a disappointment since joining the team as a first round selection back in 2020. Against the Vikings, it started out bad with a pass interference call as soon as he entered the game. But by the end of the game, he did a heck of a job covering Adam Thielen and did not allow a catch on two targets.

Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene Looking at Big Opportunity - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene might be looking at more defensive snaps after stepping up as an injury fill-in

McDaniel thinks Dolphins ready to accept Howard's challenge and score points

For Howard, it all starts with playing complementary football and making big plays in all three phases, regardless of the team’s worsening injury situation.

What Must Change for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa To Have Long, Successful Career

What Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said QB Tua Tagovailoa needs to change when he returns to action in Week 7.

Dolphins film study: Where Miami’s offense needs to improve the most in Tua’s return

The return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should help lift an offense that has struggled in his absence. The third-year quarterback’s accuracy, ball placement and timing in coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme gave Miami one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses before a concussion sidelined him for the better part of three games.

Gesicki role increases; how he has dealt with change. And more Bridgewater, ataxia fallout

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

