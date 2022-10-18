The Splash Zone 10/18/22: Don’t blame losing streak on Dolphins quarterback injuries

The Miami Dolphins are on a three game losing skid and there are a multiple factors as to why the team has cooled off after a 3-0 start to the season. One of the reasons is the constant quarterback changing the past three games. The Dolphins have started with one quarterback during a game and end up with a different one playing by the end of the game. Injuries happen, it’s part of the game. Mike McDaniel doesn’t want his team pointing to the quarterback play as a result of this losing streak and he has a point. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Dolphins found ways to constantly shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and a costly fumble from Jaylen Waddle. Despite all the injuries, the Dolphins have been competitive during these past three games and the team gets some good news this Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa will be back under center against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

