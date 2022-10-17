The Splash Zone 10/17/22: Dolphins drop three straight after loss to Vikings

The Miami Dolphins did a great job of keeping the Minnesota Vikings in check, until the fourth quarter. As has been the recurring theme the past three games, the Dolphins started with one quarterback and ended with another. Skylar Thompson had to leave the game with a hand injury near the beginning of the second quarter and in came Teddy Bridgewater for the rest of the game. A very disheartening loss after how well the defense performed for the majority of the game. But you can’t win games if you don’t score points on offense and it doesn’t help when you keep shooting yourself in the foot with penalties . Some good news is on the way though, with Tua Tagovailoa set to be back next week when the Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

