The Splash Zone 10/16/22: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be facing off against the Minnesota Vikings today at Hard Rock Stadium. They Dolphins are looking to end their losing skid after winning the first three games of the season. Skylar Thompson will be getting the start at quarterback for the Dolphins with Teddy Bridgewater backing him up. After a full week of reps with the first team, it will be interesting to see what the rookie quarterback can do with this Dolphins offense.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa On Track to Play Week 7 -- Against Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol after meeting with a number of specialists. He will likely return to action next Sunday.

‘Long journey with a lot of curves': Start for Dolphins special for Skylar Thompson, dad

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson was just 6 when he endured the loss of his grandfather and mother. Here's how he and his father stuck together to find joy.

Mike McDaniel happy to have Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson: He 'was a target of ours that we had on our mind'

While the Dolphins didn’t have an eye on QB Skylar Thompson being a starter so quickly, head coach Mike McDaniel and Co. had their eye on the Kansas State product for some time.

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson not 'run-of-the-mill rookie,' prepares for first start - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Thompson had a rough debut as an emergency fill-in, but Miami is hoping a week of first-team reps in practice will produce better results Sunday.

