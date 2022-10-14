The Splash Zone 10/14/22: Teddy Bridgewater Back At Dolphins Practice

The Miami Dolphins quarterback room is slowly starting to see the practice field again. Teddy Bridgewater, who is still in the concussion protocol, returned to practice yesterday on a limited basis. Though Bridgewater is somewhat back, it still sounds like the plan is for Skylar Thompson to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Bridgewater as the backup.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Teddy Bridgewater set for limited practice Thursday - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater worked on the side with trainers at Wednesday’s practice and he’s set to take another step back toward being cleared from the concussion protocol.

Vikings at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining fantasy football recommendations in the Miami Dolphins-Minnesota Vikings battle beyond obvious must-plays like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson

Thursday Miami Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Practice Squad Moves, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice on a limited basis

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins’ Edmonds challenges himself ‘to play better.’ And news from Dolphins coaches

In five weeks, Chase Edmonds — one of the Dolphins’ first pickups in free agency — has gone from starting the opener at running back to getting just one carry and 10 offensive snaps in Sunday’s Jets game.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one - CBSSports.com

Dolphins players will still play ping-pong and hold tournament despite comments by head coach Mike McDaniel

Dolphins Defense

Despite struggles, Dolphins defense feels turnaround is close. ‘We believe in this scheme’

After another outing that fell short of preseason expectations, the Dolphins’ defense is back to searching for answers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/13/22: Dolphins Plan To Start Skylar Thompson At Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Sunday was a major step forward for Raheem Mostert and Mike McDaniel’s zone blocking scheme - The Phinsider

Did the offense turn the page after a slow start on the ground?

Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice later today; remains in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings - The Phinsider

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will return to the practice field later today on a limited basis. Bridgewater could back up Skylar Thompson on Sunday if everything goes according to plan.

Miami Dolphins fan confidence: How do you feel about direction of team in Week 6 2022? - The Phinsider

Are you confident the Dolphins are headed in the right direction?