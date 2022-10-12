The Splash Zone 10/12/22: Too Early To Tell Who Starts At Quarterback For Dolphins

Mike McDaniel met with the media the other day and pretty much said he has no clue who will be starting at quarterback on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Now there are some factors playing into that decision. It sounds like Tua Tagovailoa will definitely not be out there as he is still in the concussion protocol and isn’t ready to do anything football related. Teddy Bridgewater is also in the concussion protocol and if he clears, the earliest he can practice with the team is Thursday. If Bridgewater, who has no symptoms, cannot clear the protocol then Skylar Thompson will get the start for the Miami Dolphins. What a tough situation to be in.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel - Too early to name QB vs. Vikings

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there are too many variables to pinpoint whether or not rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings.

Miami Dolphins QB Skyar Thompson and his NFL debut - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson saw his first NFL action under difficult circumstances

Explaining the NFL’s new concussion protocol, why it kept Bridgewater out of Dolphins game

The Dolphins became the first case study for the NFL’s updated concussion protocol on Sunday, as the league’s new no-go symptom kept quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the team’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Dolphins film study: How opponents are trying to keep Miami’s receiving duo in check

In the first month of the NFL season, teams have seen how dynamic the Dolphins’ duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can be. And Miami’s opponents have worked hard to limit them.

Dolphins used draft picks to get Tyreek Hill. Here’s how rookie class is doing

If someone had told you, back in March, that the only Dolphins rookies who would receive significant offensive or defensive snaps the first month of the season would be a seventh-round rookie quarterback and undrafted players from Texas A&M Commerce and Idaho State, you might have fainted.

Final NFL Week 5 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep falling, plus observations on Jacoby Brissett, the Detroit Lions, Jimmy G and the 49ers, and more

