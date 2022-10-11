The Splash Zone 10/11/22: Time For Concern With The Dolphins Defense?

The Miami Dolphins defense was considered to be the strongest unit on the team after getting back to their aggressive ways last season. Nothing much changed over the offseason besides adding Melvin Ingram and retaining most of their free agents. Josh Boyer was brought back as the defensive coordinator, so hopes were high for this unit. But through five games, this unit has been anything but solid. Perhaps the injuries to Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are playing a part in the game planning. But either way, the Dolphins defense is giving up way too many yards and points. The pieces are there for this to be a top unit in the league.

Insight into how the Dolphins’ defense has become among worst in league statistically

In the weeks between hiring coach Mike McDaniel and the start of free agency, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and the organization made two pivotal defensive decisions, beyond retaining coordinator Josh Boyer:

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson had "rough" game, but it's something he's looking to build on

Tua Or Teddy Or Skylar? Uncertainty Abounds With Miami Dolphins' QB Situation In Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both remained in the concussion protocol, raising big questions about who will start Week 6.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel - Too early to name QB vs. Vikings

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there are too many variables to pinpoint whether or not rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 5 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Chase Edmonds, Nik Needham and Trent Sherfield were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Cincinnati

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 5 at New York Jets NFL 2022

The Dolphins come out of New York dealing with some injuries and a second-straight loss

Miami Dolphins News 10/10/22: Jets Dominate Dolphins 40-17 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ week five loss to the New York Jets - The Phinsider

Murphy’s law states that anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

Matt Rhule fired by Panthers: First NFL head coaching change for 2022 - The Phinsider

The first coach to be relieved of his duties this season was Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers are moving on from their head coach.

Vikings vs. Dolphins: Miami opens as home underdogs with questions at quarterback - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have many questions that need to be answered over the next few days to get a true idea of which team will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The Dolphins have been...

Miami Dolphins roster moves Oct. 10: Jaylen Twyman, Tino Ellis signed to practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday. The team signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Big Kat...

Mike McDaniel gives update on various Miami Dolphins injuries at Monday presser - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on Monday following the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.