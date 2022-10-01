The Splash Zone 10/1/22: Updates On Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, but that doesn’t matter right now as everyone is more concerned with the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua left the game after sustaining a head injury, resulting in the him going into the concussion protocol, and had to be transported to a local medical center. He was discharge and flew back with the team wearing a neck brace. Mike McDaniel gave no timetable for the quarterbacks return and Teddy Bridgewater is slated as the starter heading forward.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

