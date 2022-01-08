The Splash Zone 1/8/22: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Patriots

The Dolphins season will come to close tomorrow after their game with the Patriots. On opening day, the Dolphins beat the Patriots up in Foxboro so you can bet the Patriots are going to want some revenge and they’ll be playing for some playoff seeding. It would be nice to see the Dolphins come away with a victory and put a damper on the Patriots before they head into the postseason.

The Miami Dolphins and their December/January Home Success Against New England - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be facing New England at home in December/January for the 11th time in 18 years and looking for another win

Brian Flores

Flores, Harbaugh and Other Miami Dolphins Coaching Thoughts - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Brian Flores is winding down his third season as Miami Dolphins head coach

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges cold-weather woes as Dolphins seek strong finish - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

As Miami eyes consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003, the QB says he will make cold-weather play a priority this offseason.

Miami Dolphins News 1/7/22: Dolphins Announce Team Awards - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins News 1/7/22: Dolphins Announce Team Awards

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 18 season finale television coverage - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins started their 2021 season with high hopes and a win against the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Since that Week 1 victory, the Dolphins have stumbled...