The Splash Zone 1/7/22: Dolphins Announce Team Awards

I think we can all agree that Jaylen Waddle shattered expectations this season and was the Dolphins best offensive weapon. Which is why it should surprise no one that the Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, the first rookie to ever do so. Waddle has a chance to break Anquan Boldin’s record of 101 receptions by a rookie this weekend when the Dolphins take on the Patriots. Waddle only needs three catches to get to 102.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2021 season. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, defensive back Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, linebacker Elandon Roberts was

