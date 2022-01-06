The Splash Zone 1/6/22: Tua Tagovailoa Unconcerned With Trade Talks

Tua Tagovailoa did not help his causes with his performance on Sunday against the Titans. Things were a tad quieter during the team’s win streak but as soon as Tua had a bad game, fans have been in an uproar over the second year quarterback. Tua was asked yesterday about how he’ll handle it if trade talks come up again over the offseason and he was professional about it saying if it happens, it happens.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a run of good games during a seven-game winning streak that lifted the Dolphins into the playoff conversation, but both streaks came to an end against the Titans last Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Xavien Howard's contract is going to be a problem again, this spring or summer. But Howard's talent is so great it makes sense to work it out ASAP.

The Miami Dolphins had a much longer injury list heading into their season finale

