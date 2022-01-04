The Splash Zone 1/4/22: Dolphins Offseason Primer

It’s not too early to begin thinking about what the Dolphins may do during their offseason. The team has officially been eliminated from the playoffs after they got run over by the Titans on Sunday and we are back to where square one a year later. This team is a good offense away from competing and that side of the ball should be the focal point this offseason. Some new offensive line pieces and maybe a new o-line coach should be top priority. It didn’t matter who was in at quarterback, they rarely had time to throw. Probably the biggest question though is if Tua Tagovailoa can help this team compete for Super Bowl. This season he really did not quiet the doubters and whether that is on him or the offensive system, we should get a better understanding when football begins again after this offseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins offseason primer: Free agency, cap space, schedule, more. And players react

The implosion arrived with a sickening suddenness — first the traumatic trouncing in Tennessee, then the Las Vegas field goal in Indianapolis that pushed Miami closer to the cusp of elimination, and then the Justin Herbert touchdown party in Los Angeles that definitively sealed the Dolphins’ fate.

Dolphins at Titans

Miami Dolphins Week 17 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 34-3 Miami Dolphins loss against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium

Dolphins at Titans Week 17 Inside the Numbers Stats Fun Facts

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 17 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/3/22: Ryan Tannehill Gets Revenge On Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL schedule 2022: Taking a look at Miami Dolphins opponents next year - The Phinsider

The NFL season is winding down to the final weekend of the regular season for 2021. While there are still gams to be played next weekend, plus the playoffs and the Super Bowl, the end of the 2021...

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week Seventeen Embarrassing Loss to the Tennessee Titans - The Phinsider

GOOD

Nothing.

3 Reasons Why: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans - NFL Week 17 - 2021 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Patriots favored over Dolphins in Week 18 matchup - The Phinsider

In Week 1, the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots to start the 2021 regular season. Now, 17 weeks later, the two AFC East rivals will meet in the regular-season finale. As the 2021...