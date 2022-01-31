The Splash Zone 1/31/22: Dolphins To Interview Mike McDaniel Today

It was reported yesterday that the Miami Dolphins would be interviewing San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, today for their vacant head coach spot. The 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs last night meaning McDaniel could be hired this week if that is who the Dolphins choose. The team is also expected to meet with Kellen Moore again this week, but it sounds like he is expected to be back with the Dallas Cowboys next season.

