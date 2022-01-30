The Splash Zone 1/30/22: What’s Next For The Dolphins Head Coach Search?

The Miami Dolphins are going to be sitting at home watching the conference championships today and preparing for their second round of head coach interviews that are expected to be early in the week. Three names were confirmed and that list dwindled down to two when Brian Daboll accepted the New York Giants head coach position. The other two names are Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore. Both are young offensive coordinators and that seems to be what Stephen Ross is looking for to fix this Dolphins offense.

