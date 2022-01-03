The Splash Zone 1/3/22: Ryan Tannehill Gets Revenge On Dolphins

The Dolphins defense did their job for as long as they could, but the Dolphins offense could not get any drives going and the playoff hopes are all but over. Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst performances and was widely erratic with some of his throws. He did have a nice deep ball to Jaylen Waddle though, but critics will be all over the second year quarterback after this game. Ryan Tannehill did get his revenge on his former team and helped the Titans win the AFC South with today’s victory.

It’s tough to win 8 in a row and the Dolphins put themselves in this position by losing some games they should have won, like the Jaguars game. This team will finish up their season next week when they take on the Patriots at home as they close the book on another mediocre season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Winning Streak Over at Seven - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins offense couldn't get anything going in a loss against the Tennessee Titans that damaged the team's playoff hopes

Dolphins at Titans

Miami Dolphins Playoff Hopes Officially Over - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Four results, including their loss against the Tennessee Titans, in Week 17 doomed the Miami Dolphins' playoff aspirations

Dolphins vs. Titans Week 17 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, falling 34-3.

Breaking Down the Miami Dolphins Week 17 Highlights and Lowlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have their share of big plays against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, but not nearly enough

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/2/22: Dolphins at Titans - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

How to stream Dolphins vs. Titans Week 17 2021? Link, TV, weather, odds, more - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans 2021 Week 17 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

NFL Week 17 schedule 2021: Miami Dolphins fan rooting guide - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins just need to win their final two games of the 2021 regular season to clinch a playoff berth. It is a fairly simple method to get into the championship tournament and have a shot...

Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17 final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins came out trying to extend a seven-game winning streak and keep themselves in a playoff position. Instead, they got stomped by the Tennessee Titans, who, along with the weather,...

Dolphins eliminated from playoffs after miserable Week 17 - The Phinsider

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season went almost perfectly for the Miami Dolphins. They won their seventh-straight game, climbed over .500 on the season, pushed their way into the seventh seed in...