The Splash Zone 1/29/22: Who Will Be The Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach?

The Miami Dolphins head coach race is now down to two. Yesterday the New York Giants announced that they had hired Brian Daboll, who was also the favorite to land the Dolphins spot. The Dolphins were planning to interview Daboll for a second time early next week, but that won’t be happening now. Which means it looks like it’s down to Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore though there could potentially be more candidates.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins coaching search: team has three finalists (report) - Sports Illustrated

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that three coaches are now vying to take over in Miami.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Reports: Miami Dolphins Losing One of their Coaching Targets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Brian Daboll was among the Dolphins' leading candidates to become their new head coach, but he appears instead headed to the New York Giants

Examining the Idea of the Miami Dolphins Retaining Their Defensive Coaches Keep Their Defensive Coaches? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Reports suggest the Miami Dolphins are looking for an offensive head coach and like the idea of retaining the defensive coaching staff

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/28/22: Dolphins In No Hurry With Head Coach Search - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2022 NFL Rumors | Miami Dolphins eye three candidates with second interviews ‘early next week’ - The Phinsider

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Miami Dolphins will meet with Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, and Kellen Moore ‘early next week’ for second interviews.

Dolphins begin their 2nd round of head-coaching interviews - The Phinsider

While the Dolphins have been relatively quiet in their head coaching search so far, they will begin their 2nd round of interviews early next week, starting with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator...

Brian Daboll set to be Giants head coach - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have progressed to their second round of interviews with finalists for their head coaching vacancy. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers...