The Splash Zone 1/28/22: Dolphins In No Hurry With Head Coach Search

The dominos started falling yesterday when the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears hired their new head coaches. Neither Nathaniel Hackett or Matt Eberflus were on the Miami Dolphins radar as candidates and it looks like the Dolphins are in no real hurry to name their new head coach. Early next week the team will do second interviews with Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, and Kellen Moore. The theme appears to be offense as all three are offensive coordinators for their current teams and that side of the ball needs fixed for the Dolphins.

