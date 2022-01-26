The Splash Zone 1/26/22: Three Dolphins Land On PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-Rookie team and the Miami Dolphins were well represented. Of course Jaylen Waddle made the list after his record breaking rookie season. Waddle was the Dolphins offense during the season and hopefully whatever offensive system is in place next season, Waddle should be a huge focal point again. On the defensive side, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips made the list. Holland was sensational as a rookie and was the perfect pick for the defense Brian Flores wanted to run. Phillips hasn’t been talked about much, but finished the year with 8 sacks, a Dolphins rookie record.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Parsons 2021 Rookie of the Year; All-Rookie Team | PFWA

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who posted a rookie-high 13 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss, is the 2021 Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Rookie of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Why Daboll Would Choose the Miami Dolphins Over the New York Giants ... Or Not - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is believed to be a leading candidate to become head coach for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants

5 things to know: Miami Dolphins head coach candidate Leslie Frazier

Bills assistant head coach Leslie Frazier has drawn interest from the Dolphins. He's a coach who 'knows how to galvanize people,' Tony Dungy says.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/25/22: Dolphins Head Coach Search Continues - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

My Opinion: the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching position is the most desirable opening in the NFL - The Phinsider

I get it.

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips land on PFWA’s 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team - The Phinsider

Chris Grier’s 2021 NFL Draft Class is off to a pretty good start