The Splash Zone 1/25/22: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Search Continues

Was really hoping some tidbits would drop yesterday about the Miami Dolphins head coach search. It’s been two weeks since the team fired Brian Flores and things have been pretty quiet and secretive. We know the team requested interviews with seven different candidates, but the team is not announcing when they are done with said interviews. Brian Daboll appears to be a favorite thanks to his work with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, while also having prior experience working with Tua Tagovailoa. But it seems like the New York Giants would also like to have Daboll as their new head coach. Hopefully we get more info on the Dolphins search in the coming days.

Miami Dolphins Coach Search: Giants Obstacle, the Harbaugh X-Factor, Favorite Emerging? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the latest developments involving the Miami Dolphins search for a new head coach

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Fins Extra Point: Like It or Not, Miami’s Next Coaching Choice Will be Tied to Tua – NBC 6 South Florida

Whoever the next head coach is for the Dolphins will be someone who may not be hand-picked by Tua, but someone who at the very least is going to stand by the...

