The Splash Zone 1/24/22: Jaylen Waddle’s Jersey In Canton

Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, is being recognized for his record breaking rookie season. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be displaying Waddle’s jersey that he had on when he broke the rookie reception record with 104. The display is only temporary, but hey, it’s cool to be recognized.

Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle's No. 17 jersey makes Hall of Fame

Dolphins 2021 Season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

