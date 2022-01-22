The Splash Zone 1/22/22: Dolphins Interview Vance Joseph & Thomas Brown

The Miami Dolphins have finished up their busy week of head coach interviews and unless there is a surprise candidate, we know who is on their list: Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier, Mike McDaniel, Vance Joseph, Thomas Brown, Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore. Yesterday the team interviewed Joseph in Miami and I would assume Brown was virtual due to the Rams still being in the playoffs. Whoever is hired, let’s just hope they can put together a well rounded staff that can keep the Dolphins defense at a high level and fix a boring offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Vance Joseph in Miami for interview - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are interviewing Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Miami today, ESPN reports. They will talk to Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown later today.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Miami Dolphins Coaching Search: Making the Case for Mike McDaniel - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is among the seven candidates who have been identified for the Miami Dolphins head-coaching opening

Dolphins 2021 Season

The 10 Most Forgettable Miami Dolphins Plays of 2021 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down and ranking the Miami Dolphins' 10 most forgettable plays of the 2021 season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/21/22: Should The Dolphins Bring Back Duke Johnson? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

IN A WORD: The pros and cons of each NFL head coaching candidate for the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Let’s get to the point. One of these men – probably – is going to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, which means six of them will not be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins. So why...