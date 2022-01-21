The Splash Zone 1/21/22: Should The Dolphins Bring Back Duke Johnson?

The Dolphins offense was inconsistent last season and that mainly begins with a lackluster run game. If you can’t run the ball in the NFL, you are going to struggle moving the ball. The Dolphins had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, but when they started to find success near the end of the season, Duke Johnson was leading the way. Johnson was signed to the Dolphins practice squad late October and eventually became the Dolphins RB1. In 5 games, he eclipsed 100 yards twice and was the only Dolphins running back to go over 100 yards. Who knows what the offense will look like next season with a new head coach, but Johnson needs to back in a Dolphins uniform and deserves a shot to compete for the starting spot.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Dolphins Offfseason

Dolphins Roster

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

