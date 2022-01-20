The Splash Zone 1/20/22: Dolphins Will Be Busy With Interviews

The Dolphins requested to interview a handful of head coach candidates last week and the team is finally getting around to interviewing them. On Sunday, the team met with the two Bills coordinators, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, after the two were coordinating against the Patriots on Saturday night. Yesterday, the Dolphins met with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and the rest of the week is going to remain busy. Today the team will meet with both of the Cowboys coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn before finally finishing up with Vance Joseph and Thomas Brown on Friday.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is interviewing with the Dolphins about their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday and the team will remain busy with more interviews over the rest of the week.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among the seven candidates who have been identified for the Miami Dolphins head-coaching opening

What's in store for the NFL's offseason quarterback market? Gregg Rosenthal anticipates more activity this time around, with juicy names like Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Derek Carr up for potential relocation.

We ranked the top rookies for the 2021 season. Which QB made the top 10? Who are the next-best defenders behind Micah Parsons? And who just missed the list?

