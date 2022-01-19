The Splash Zone 1/19/22: Dolphins To Interview Mike McDaniel Today

The Miami Dolphins are on a quest to find their new head coach and they will be interviewing a potential candidate today. The team will be talking with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, via videoconference. McDaniel is an interesting candidate as he is the OC but doesn’t call plays, which sounds a lot like Joe Philbin all over again. But people around the league and players who have worked with him just rave about his intelligence. He’s also a huge focal point as to why the 49ers ground game is one of the most unique/successful run games in the league.

