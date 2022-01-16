The Splash Zone 1/16/22: Dolphins Believe In Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins are looking for a new head coach and it looks like the candidates are going to have to be somewhat committed to Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Among the candidates that would make the most sense for this would be Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll. He coached Tua at Alabama, so the connection is there. Tua probably gets a year to prove himself and if it doesn’t work, the Dolphins are drafting a new QB in the 2023 draft.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB

The Dolphins head into their search for a new coach with firm support for their quarterback. Ian Rapoport writes that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is expected to be the QB for the 2022 season, barring some sort of unforeseen occurrence.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Is the Miami Dolphins Coaching Search All About Tua? And Would That Be the Right Move? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Reports involving the Miami Dolphins coaching situation and their search for a replacement have taken an interesting turn

Dolphins’ next head coach will build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - Sports Illustrated

Tagovailoa is expected to be the starting quarterback for Miami in the 2022 season.

Brian Daboll's ties to Tua Tagovailoa a factor in Dolphins' search for new head coach - CBSSports.com

Daboll recruited and coached Tagovailoa as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Parker, Duke, Coaching Staff, Coaching Search, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from the coaching search to the some personnel decisions

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/15/22: Dolphins Request To Interview Rams RB Coach, Thomas Brown - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

RapSheet Report: Miami Dolphins plan to keep Tua Tagovailoa as starting QB for 2022 NFL season - The Phinsider

According to a report from Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning, the Miami Dolphins plan to keep Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the team, "barring some sort of unforeseen occurrence,"...

NFL Wildcard Weekend 2022 Winners Pick: Straight up, against the spread, over/under - The Phinsider

The NFL is on to the postseason, with the 14 playoff teams beginning the trek to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins are not one of the top 14 teams this year, though they did finish...