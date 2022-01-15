The Splash Zone 1/15/22: Dolphins Request To Interview Rams RB Coach, Thomas Brown

The Dolphins are adding another candidate to their list as the team would like to interview Thomas Brown. Brown is in his second year with the Rams as their running back/assistant head coach. He was actually a sixth round pick by the Falcons by in 2008, but had a short career and quickly got into college coaching where he hopped around and coached running backs for a variety of different college programs.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins request to interview Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have put in a request for a Rams assistant coach who has some experience coaching in South Florida.

Dolphins Offseason

Schad: Top 10 Miami Dolphins offseason priorities for 2022

The Dolphins have a lot of work to do. Head coach. Coordinators. QB situation. Here's an outline of the decisions ahead for Stephen Ross and the team.

Dolphins 2021 Season

Lasting Images of the 2021 Miami Dolphins Season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Picking out the most memorable moment from every Miami Dolphins game during the 2021 NFL season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/14/22: Did Brian Flores Want To Draft Mac Jones? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins head coach search 2022: Eric Bieniemy, Josh McDaniels early favorites to replace Brian Flores - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach after the team fired Brian Flores one day after the 2021 regular season ended. The move came as a surprise after the...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award - The Phinsider

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!

Miami Dolphins request interview with Los Angeles Rams running backs Coach Thomas Brown - The Phinsider

Miami adds another name to their list of potential head coaches for next season.