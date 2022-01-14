The Splash Zone 1/14/22: Did Brian Flores Want To Draft Mac Jones?

On Monday, Stephen Ross shocked the sports world by firing Brian Flores. Everyone believed Flores was safe heading into the offseason after back to back winning seasons, but no playoffs. But it seems like we’ve been learning something new everyday about things that happened behind the scenes at Dolphins HQ. Yesterday we learned from Michael Lombardi that Flores said something along the lines of: “Should have taken Mac Jones” towards Tua Tagovailoa. Not really saying Flores wanted Jones, but that is a terrible way to motivate a player to do better, if that’s what Flores was trying to do.

