The Splash Zone 1/12/22: Dolphins Request 4 More Interviews

We learned on Monday night that the Dolphins wanted to interview Brian Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator. We now get to add two more names to the list of head coaching candidates.

Mike McDaniel is currently the 49ers offensive coordinator but he does not call the plays, Kyle Shanahan does. But it sounds like McDaniel is well regarded as an offensive guru and the reason behind the 49ers successful rushing attack. Brian Flores actually wanted to interview McDaniel for the vacant OC position last offseason. But Shanahan quickly promoted McDaniel to keep him on staff.

Dan Quinn is doing a heck of a job with the Cowboys defense this year, so it’s no surprise plenty of teams want to talk to him. He brings head coach experience from his time in Atlanta, which included a Super Bowl appearance. The Dolphins strength is their defense, so Quinn makes sense for that part but he would have to bring in a good offensive staff to get this Dolphins offense on the right track.

Remember Vance Joseph? He was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins not too long ago when Adam Gase took the head coaching gig here. Joseph was here for only one year before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2017. He was fired after his second season and has been coordinating the Cardinals defense since then.

The Dolphins offense has been a mess the past few seasons, so why not interview the guy who is coordinating one of the best offenses in the league? The Dolphins would love to do just that and hope to talk to Cowboys offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. Moore quickly rose up the ranks in Dallas but is he ready to be a head coach? He’s only been coaching since 2018.

