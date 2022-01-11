The Splash Zone 1/11/22: Dolphins Fire Brian Flores

After three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores is surprisingly out. Looking at the past two seasons, the Dolphins have had winning records which is why this move is so confusing. But it sounds like this move came down to the relationships Flores had with players and people in the organization. It was well noted that Flores was a tough to work for and was hard on his players. It also sounds like Flores was not committed to Tua Tagovailoa and who knows if even the new head coach will be committed to Tua. Not sure what the plan is heading forward with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier, but this should be a few interesting weeks.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Making sense of Brian Flores' firing and where the Miami Dolphins go from here - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

A strong finish was not enough to save Miami's coach, and the team now begins a search for a leader who can revive the offense.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Report: Dolphins, Bears seek to interview Brian Daboll - ProFootballTalk

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had several interviews for head coaching jobs in the last hiring cycle. He interviewed with the Chargers and Jets a year ago.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores firing signals bigger issues with the Dolphins organization - Sports Illustrated

Despite making the most of a flawed roster, Flores is out in Miami as the Dolphins chose infighting and office politics over stability.

Shocker: After three promising seasons, Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores

Latest news coverage, email, free stock quotes, live scores and video are just the beginning. Discover more every day at Yahoo!

Dolphins coaching search: Top candidates for Miami after surprise firing of Brian Flores - CBSSports.com

Here are some names Miami should keep an eye on as it looks for a new head coach

Stephen Ross

Absentee ownership directly contributes to weird outcomes, like the firing of Brian Flores - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have struggled in recent years to find any real flow or rhythm. A big part of the problem is that the owner of the team doesn’t spend nearly enough time in the building to assess how or where or why things are going.

