The Splash Zone 1/10/22: Dolphins End Season With A Win Over The Patriots

The Dolphins may not be heading to the playoffs, but they end their 2021 season with an impressive win over the Patriots. Offensively, the running game was great as the team was a few yards short from 200 yards on the ground but the passing game left much to be desired. So now we can start looking forward to what the Dolphins are going to do during the offseason. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months as I’m sure the Deshaun Watson rumors will be back at some point.

Miami Dolphins Close Out Season in Style - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins secured their second consecutive winning season with a victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Patriots at Dolphins

The Dolphins’ season is over, but they went out on a high note. Miami swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000.

Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 33-24 in the season finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins Week 18 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 33-24 Miami Dolphins victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle breaks rookie receptions record

Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle etched his name in the history books after notching his 102nd reception on Sunday.

