The Splash Zone 1/1/22: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Titans

The Dolphins will be heading to Tennessee to take on the Titans tomorrow and will meet their old friend, Ryan Tannehill, for the first time since they traded him away back in 2019. Miami has to win out to guarantee a playoff spot while a win for the Titans would give them a chance to clinch the AFC South. The depleted Saints were still a tough task for the Dolphins on Monday night and it’s not going to be any easier when they take on the Titans tomorrow.

The year was 2008. Brian Flores was elevated from his scouting role and became a full-fledged assistant coach with New England, in what would be Mike Vrabel’s final season playing linebacker for the Patriots.

The Miami Dolphins are among the hottest teams in the NFL, but still have to prove they belong among the elite

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Gloria Estefan once told us all that the rhythm is going to get us. When it comes to South Florida football, it appears that is absolutely true. Over the past few weeks, Christian Wilkins has been...

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday they were activating wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes as the team prepares for their Week...