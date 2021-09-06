The Splash Zone 9/6/21: Storylines From The Dolphins 2021 Summer

It’s finally football week and the Dolphins will be playing a meaningful game this Sunday against the Patriots. There was plenty to talk about this offseason and none were bigger then the Xavien Howard saga. The star cornerback wanted paid but the Dolphins just weren’t budging. It seemed like Howard was going to be traded, but thankfully both sides came to an agreement and the Dolphins didn’t lose their best defensive player.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Ranking the Top 10 Miami Dolphins Stories of the Summer - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Xavien Howard situation, a couple of trades and injuries at wide receiver were among the top stories of training camp

Miami Dolphins News 9/5/21: Assessing The Dolphins Roster - The Phinsider

The Phinsider 2021 Eliminator Pool - The Phinsider

The 2021 NFL season begins on Thursday. There are 272 regular-season games to be played over the next 18 weeks in the NFL’s new 17-game regular season. Do you have the ability to pick one winning...