The Splash Zone 9/30/21: What’s Up With The Dolphins Defense?

Last season, the Dolphins had the best third down defense in the league. Granted this is a three game sample size and only the beginning of the season, but the Dolphins now have the worst third down defense in the NFL. Perhaps the ineptitude of the offense is playing a part, because it just seems like the defense is out there too many times. They’re still getting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but they’re not getting them to the ground as they only have five sacks after three games.

What's Going On with the Miami Dolphins Defense? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

While the Miami offensive line has attracted a lot of negative attention in the first month of the 2021 season, the team's defense also has had some significant issues

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores September 29 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

