The Splash Zone 9/26/21: Dolphins at Raiders

We already knew Tua Tagovailoa was going to miss today’s game against the Raiders, we just weren’t sure when he would be back. We got the that news yesterday though as the Dolphins placed Tua on injured reserve, meaning the earliest he can come back would be against the Jaguars on October 11th. The Dolphins are going to face off against a tough Raiders team who is looking to stay undefeated today, but maybe Jacoby Brissett will have something to say about that.

Week Three of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by Carolina and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs

By being placed on IR, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who continues to recover from fractured ribs, can't return until Oct. 11 vs. Jacksonville, at the earliest. He will miss games vs. the Raiders, Colts and Bucs.

Miami’s starting quarterback will now miss at least three games.

Also in this episode: Jake and Josh discuss the Dolphins’ keys to victory, LV’s pass-rush, and we can’t keep ignoring the Deshaun Watson rumors.

