The Splash Zone 9/21/21: Offensive Line Changes On The Way

After that atrocious performance against the Bills, it should surprise no one that none of the starters are safe on this offensive line. It’s not the move I was expecting, but the Dolphins are planning on switching out Solomon Kindley for Liam Eichenberg this Sunday against the Raiders. The team has apparently discussed some other moves like moving Austin Jackson to guard and Robert Hunt back to right tackle. This offensive line is such a mess right now.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Issues From All Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

How did we get here? Just how bad is it? And how does it get fixed?

Dolphins 2021 Season

Top News Back to Basics and Consistent Demeanor

Sunday’s results vs. Buffalo were less than ideal, but they don’t define the 2021 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, No (Injury) News Is Good News, History Awaits? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Reid Sinnett again leads the list of players the Dolphins protected from poaching

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/21/21: Some Good Injury News For Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio: What is next for the Miami Dolphins? Let us know! - The Phinsider

Share your thoughts and questions for us to use in Wednesday’s show.

Week 2 AFC East Recap: ‘Phins fall flat, Wilson throws picks aplenty - The Phinsider

Week 2 saw the AFC East have two games take place within the division, and both yielded lopsided victories. The Miami Dolphins were trounced by the Buffalo Bills and lost Tua Tagovailoa to injury...

Five Things I Think I Think About The Miami Dolphins - Week 3 2021 - The Phinsider

Outlook not so good...

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Everyone still chasing Tampa Bay Buccaneers - The Phinsider

The second week of the 2021 NFL season has come and gone (mercifully behind us if you are a Miami Dolphins fan). The teams around the league are all still trying to sort out what they will be for...

Week 2 Dolphins Rookie Report Card: Holland shines, Waddle has mixed day - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the team has several rookies who are in line to be key contributors this season. Each week of the...