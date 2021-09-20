The Splash Zone 9/20/21: Dolphins Get Shut Out By Bills

Couldn’t block. Couldn’t catch passes. The Dolphins just kept constantly shooting themselves in the foot in their loss to the Bills, which is very uncharacteristic of a Brian Flores led team. The Dolphins thought they closed the gap with the Bills after getting trounced by them in the last game of the 2020 season. But that wasn’t the case and the Dolphins still have plenty to work on.

Bills at Dolphins Week 2 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins lost their 2021 home opener against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins' blowout loss to the Bills should serve as a reality check about how far this franchise has to go before it can consider itself legitimate AFC East contenders because Miami isn’t even in Buffalo's weight class based on Sunday’s performance.

Breaking down the five plays that decided the outcome in the Dolphins' 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa still undergoing tests, no word on extent of injury - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Bills with a rib injury and there was no word from the team about how long he might be out after the game.

FILM | Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was impressive in week one win over New England Patriots

Holland was PFF's highest-graded rookie in week one

Holland was PFF’s highest-graded rookie in week one

