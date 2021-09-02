The Splash Zone 9/2/21: Brian Flores Reiterates That Tua Tagovailoa Is Their QB

Rumors about Deshaun Watson and the Dolphins have been going on all offseason, but picked up a ton of steam within the last week. A few days ago it came out the Dolphins were the frontrunners for Watson and a trade could be imminent. Brian Flores has been asked about the situation a couple of times and reiterated yesterday that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s quarterback.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores September 1 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt learns to drive, at 24 years old

Robert Hunt is a giant of a man. And a very promising Dolphins offensive lineman. He's growing, on and off the field.

Dolphins Preseason

Fantasy Football: AFC conference preview, predictions

Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest fantasy predictions for every AFC team.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Are Awarded Campbell, Waive Perry

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/1/21: Dolphins Trim Roster To 53 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Dolphins claim Elijah Campbell from Jets; Lose Malcolm Perry to Patriots - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins, who are only carrying 12 defensive backs on their 53-man roster as of Tuesday’s roster-cuts deadline, added another player to the position group on Wednesday. The Dolphins were...