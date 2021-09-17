The Splash Zone 9/17/21: A More Aggressive Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins had just gotten the ball back after a fumble recovery by Xavien Howard. The offense was on the own 5 yard line with their backs against the endzone. The play call was supposed to be a run, but Tua Tagovailoa noticed the Patriots were stacking the box and adjusted the play before the snap. The result was a quick slant to DeVante Parker who was just a yard short from a first down. Last season, we wouldn’t have seen Tua make an adjustments at the line. The play calls were simple and the rookie needed to adjust to the speed of the NFL. Tua and the coaching staff made it an emphasize this offseason to work on his pre snap reads and in the first game of the season, it was awesome to see Tua go with the aggressive call to help secure the Dolphins first victory of the year.
Tua Tagovailoa followed Dolphins coaches instructions to be aggressive in key spot
Tua Tagovailoa made a smart pre-snap decision to key a game-ending drive at New England
